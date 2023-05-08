Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Down 4.9%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 419,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 506,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at $345,637,420.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

