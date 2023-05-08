Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in PTC by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 199,044 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $1,595,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,111,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $1,595,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,111,964.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,744 shares of company stock worth $65,686,260 in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $128.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.27.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

