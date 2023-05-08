Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires Shares of 8,811 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.33 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

