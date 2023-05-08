Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys Shares of 1,929 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $165.44 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

