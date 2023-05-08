Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $519,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $299.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.13 and its 200 day moving average is $316.09. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess



MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.



