Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $412,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,584 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $15,212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,586.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $5,770,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of FIX opened at $152.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

