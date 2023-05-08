Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $157,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $324.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.33 and its 200 day moving average is $297.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.99 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.