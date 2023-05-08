Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

