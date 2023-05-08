Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $384,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BILL during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BILL by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $95.00 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

