Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

