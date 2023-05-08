Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.40 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $100.40 million and $4.61 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009029 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.