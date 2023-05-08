AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.48. AlTi Global shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 18,317 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on AlTi Global in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
AlTi Global Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.
Institutional Trading of AlTi Global
About AlTi Global
Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlTi Global (ALTI)
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
- Freshpet Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.