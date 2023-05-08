Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Pivotal Research

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Pivotal Research from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.