Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock remained flat at $48.62 during trading hours on Monday. 982,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

