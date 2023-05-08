Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $263.70. The stock had a trading volume of 151,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,228. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $195.77 and a twelve month high of $336.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.