Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $453,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $610,485,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $232.23. 6,905,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,857,494. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $595.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

