Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,475 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 2.6% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,885. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

