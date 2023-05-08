American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.43. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

