American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $148.43 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.42.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

