Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,780,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,455. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.62 and a 200-day moving average of $318.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

