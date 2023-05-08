Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

