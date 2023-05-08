Analysts Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) PT at $3.33

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $3.38 on Monday. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.