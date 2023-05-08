Analysts Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

TEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.38.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

