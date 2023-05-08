ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.82 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 272,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

