Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of AON worth $40,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.81. 57,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,350. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $334.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

