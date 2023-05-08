Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; and Jersey- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

