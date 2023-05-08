Apollo Global Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,391 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 4,527 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.58. 1,038,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,956 shares of company stock valued at $56,900,577 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.