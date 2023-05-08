ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.32.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.20. 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.8325123 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

