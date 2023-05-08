Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,622. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

