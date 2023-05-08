Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.61.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.