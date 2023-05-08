Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $198,000 in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

