Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $240,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.