Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $51,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $462.35. 61,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

