Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after buying an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 294,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,225. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,195 shares of company stock worth $10,355,892 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

