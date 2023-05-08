Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 300 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Middleby were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after acquiring an additional 98,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Middleby by 23.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Middleby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,419,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Middleby by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIDD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.10. 13,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.82. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

