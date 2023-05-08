Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 630 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $273.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.27.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.