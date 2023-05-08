Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 237.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

