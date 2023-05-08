Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.52 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $47.99 million and $2.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003451 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003141 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,816,638 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

