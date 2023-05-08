Ascend Wellness (AAWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTC:AAWH traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,476. The company has a market capitalization of $207.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

