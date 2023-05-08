ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

ASML Profile

Shares of ASML traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $651.74. The company had a trading volume of 193,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,853. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.75. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.