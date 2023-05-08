ASP Isotopes Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes’ (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 9th. ASP Isotopes had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. ASP Isotopes has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

