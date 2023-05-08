ASP Isotopes Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes’ (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 9th. ASP Isotopes had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. ASP Isotopes has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Rating)

ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading

