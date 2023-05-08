Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

ARGGY opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

