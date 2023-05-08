Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Atento has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

