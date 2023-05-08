Atreca (BCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCELGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Atreca has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.80.

A number of analysts have commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.

