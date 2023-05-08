Atreca (BCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

Atreca Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Atreca has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca

About Atreca

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.

