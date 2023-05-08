Atreca (BCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.
Atreca Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Atreca has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.
