Aufman Associates Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.