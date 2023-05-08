Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Automatic Data Processing worth $253,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.17. 431,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,644. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

