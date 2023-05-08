Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $252.03 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.36 or 0.00055580 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $252.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00038720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 426,814,710 coins and its circulating supply is 330,751,990 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

