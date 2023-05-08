Avalanche Price Reaches $16.00 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $16.00 or 0.00056651 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $129.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 426,703,302 coins and its circulating supply is 330,640,582 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

