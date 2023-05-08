Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-758 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.34 million.
Avantax Trading Up 0.3 %
Avantax stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 243,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90.
Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Avantax
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
