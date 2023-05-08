Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-758 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.34 million.

Avantax Trading Up 0.3 %

Avantax stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 243,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avantax in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

