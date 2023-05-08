AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.